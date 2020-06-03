Added: 02.06.2020 14:13 | 10 views | 0 comments

The UK’s fishing industry has accused the EU of using a “nuclear option” to secure a Brexit deal, warning that it is prepared for blockades by the French if trade talks collapse. Fishing leaders have also revealed they do not support an extension to the transition period despite being hit badly by the coronavirus pandemic, with the closure of restaurants and hotels affecting sales. Barrie Deas, the chief executive of the National Federation of Fishermen’s Organisations said the industry is relishing liberation from the common fisheries policy, claiming decades of injustices, such as...