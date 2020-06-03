Added: 02.06.2020 19:14 | 11 views | 0 comments

Europe is “shocked and appalled” by the killing of George Floyd, whose death represents an abuse of power, the European Union’s top diplomat said Tuesday. Josep Borrell, the EU’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, called on all societies to resist the use of excessive force, and offered support for the right to hold peaceful protests. He also called for a de-escalation of tensions in the U.S. “We here in Europe, like the people of the United States, we are shocked and appalled by the death of George...