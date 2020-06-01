Added: 01.06.2020 14:40 | 12 views | 0 comments

Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling Anyone who lives in Iran, or travels throughout the Middle East, Southwest Asia and North Africa, is aware of Iranâ€™s criticism of the United States, mainly its history of racist wars and its ongoing racism against African-Americans and other people of color. This is true for Americaâ€™s record on human rights, a record that alleges torture, extrajudicial killings, preemptive wars, and a series of assassinations and military coups against democratically elected leaders. Consequently, the U.S. would like nothing more than to silence the nation that refers to it as The Great White Satan. #alikhamenei Iranâ€™s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei often posts...