BEIJING — China said on Monday U.S. attempts to harm Chinese interests will be met with firm countermeasures, criticizing a U.S. decision to begin ending special treatment for Hong Kong as well as actions against Chinese students and companies. China’s parliament last week voted to move forward with imposing national security legislation on Hong Kong, which U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday was a tragedy for the people of the city, and which...