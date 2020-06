Added: 01.06.2020 11:29 | 10 views | 0 comments

Police in Louisville, Kentucky reportedly shot a man dead amid protests decrying police killings of black people across the country. WLKY reporter Marvis Herring tweeted that the incident occurred after a shot was fired by someone among a crowd. "National Guard, LMPD fatally shoots man in Louisville after large crowd gathers and at least one shot was fired by someone in crowd near 26th & Broadway," Herring tweeted. Stephon Dingle, another reporter...