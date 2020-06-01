China says US â€˜addicted to quittingâ€™ after Trump pulls out of WHO



Added: 01.06.2020 10:42 | 4 views | 0 comments



Source: arynews.tv



China said on Monday the United States was "addicted to quitting" following Washington's decision to leave the World Health Organization (WHO) and said the withdrawal reveals a pursuit of power politics and unilateralism. Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters during a daily briefing that the international community disagreed with what he said was the selfish behaviour of the United States. More followsâ€¦ Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the headlines Download now Daily coronavirus briefing No hype, just the advice and analysis you need Enter your email address Continue Continue Please enter an email address Email address is invalid Fill... More in article.wn.com » United States Tags: Washington