Russia and Turkey risk turning Libya into another Syria



Added: 01.06.2020 1:35 | 3 views | 0 comments



Source: www.info.gov.hk



In a recent webinar organised by the think-tank, Chatham House, Ms Saleh said that "you have to look at Libya currently as an accountability-free zone and it has been that way unfortunately since 2011". All parties in the war have been reckless in their treatment of civilians, though Gen Haftar's side, she said, has committed more documented abuses that could potentially be crimes of war. It is hard to believe now, but after Col Gaddafi was overthrown it looked for a while as if Libya might have a decent future. Back in 2011 I walked with the British ambassador through the ruins of his embassy in Tripoli; it had been attacked and torched by a mob after Nato started bombing the Gaddafi... More in article.wn.com » Syria, Russia, British Ambassador, NATO Tags: Turkey