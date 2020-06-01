Coronavirus cases top 6m across planet



BRASLIA: The number of coronavirus cases worldwide has topped six million as the disease spread rapidly across Latin America and political leaders feuded over how to deal with the pandemic. Much of the world is moving at varying speeds to lift lockdowns that have wrecked economies and stripped millions of their jobs while Muslims in Jerusalem and other cities flocked to newly reopened mosques on Sunday. But in Brazil â€" the epicentre of South Americaâ€™s outbreak with nearly 500,000 confirmed cases, lagging only behind the US â€" disagreement among its leaders over... More in article.wn.com »