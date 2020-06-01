Added: 01.06.2020 5:17 | 3 views | 0 comments

Nations around the world have watched in horror at the civil unrest in the United States following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white police officer pressed his knee on his neck until he stopped breathing. Racism-tinged events no longer startle even Americaâ€™s closest allies, though many have watched coverage of the often-violent protests with growing unease. Burning cars and riot police in the U.S. featured on newspaper front pages around the globe Sunday â€” bumping news of the COVID-19 pandemic to second-tier status in some places. Floydâ€™s death on May 25 in Minneapolis was the latest in a series of deaths of black men and women at the hands of police in the U.S....