ï»¿Sunday, 31 May 2020
Trump tweets Antifa will be labeled a terrorist organization but experts believe that's unconstitutional

Added: 31.05.2020

(CNN)President Donald Trump tweeted Sunday that the United States will designate Antifa as a terrorist organization, even though the US government has no existing legal authority to label a wholly domestic group in the manner it currently designates foreign terrorist organizations. Current and former government officials say it would be unconstitutional for the US government to proscribe First Amendment-protected activity inside the US based on simple ideology. US law allows terrorist designations for foreign groups since belonging to those groups doesn't enjoy the same protections. Antifa, short for...

