Added: 30.05.2020 12:39 | 12 views | 0 comments

President Donald Trump has announced that the United States will terminate its relationship with the World Health Organisation, saying it had failed to undertake greatly needed reforms and "mislead" the world about the coronavirus when it emerged in China. Trump has accused the WHO of failing to hold Beijing to account over the coronavirus pandemic. "China has total control over the World Health Organisation," he said on Friday while announcing measures aimed at punishing China. "Because they have failed to make the requested and greatly needed reforms, we will be today terminating our relationship with the World Health Organisation and redirecting those funds to other worldwide and...