﻿Sunday, 31 May 2020
Who Are the Secret Puppet-Masters Behind Trump’s War on Iran?

Source: www.upi.com
On May 6th, President Trump vetoed a specifying that he must ask Congress for authorization to use military force against Iran. Trump’s “maximum pressure” campaign of and threats of war against Iran has seen no let-up, even as the U.S., Iran and the whole world desperately need to set aside our conflicts to face down the common danger of the Covid-19 pandemic. So what is it about Iran that makes it such a target of hostility for Trump and the neocons? There are many repressive regimes in the world, and many of them are close U.S. allies, so this policy is clearly not based on an objective assessment that Iran is more repressive than Egypt, Saudi Arabia or other monarchies in the Persian...

Tags: NFL, Egypt, President, Congress, Audi, Saudi Arabia, Iran



