Could nearly half of those with Covid-19 have no idea they are infected?

Added: 30.05.2020 17:00 | 11 views | 0 comments

When Noopur Raje’s husband fell critically ill with Covid-19 in mid-March, she did not suspect that she too was infected with the virus. Raje, an oncologist at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, had been caring for her sick husband for a week before driving him to an emergency centre with a...