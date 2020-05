Israeli police kill unarmed Palestinian in Jerusalem



Added: 30.05.2020 11:23 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: www.jpost.com



JERUSALEM: Israeli police shot dead a Palestinian near Jerusalem&'s Old City on Saturday who they had suspected was carrying a weapon but turned out to be unarmed. The police say he was carrying “a suspicious object that looked like a pistol” and ran away when ordered to stop. The police say they chased him on foot and opened fire. Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld later said that no gun was found in the area. A relative... More in article.wn.com » Israel, Jerusalem, USA, Police Tags: Fire