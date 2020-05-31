US Has Killed More Than 20 Million People in 37 “Victim Nations” Since World War II



Added: 30.05.2020 10:18 | 16 views | 0 comments



Source: www.thejournal.ie



First published in November 2015 GR Editor's Note Let us put this in historical perspective: the commemoration of the War to End All Wars acknowledges that 15 million lives were lost in the course of World War I (1914-18). The loss of life in the second World War (1939-1945) was on a much large scale, when compared to World War I: 60 million lives both military and civilian were lost during World War II. (Four times those killed during World War I). The largest WWII casualties were China and the Soviet Union, 26 million in the Soviet Union, China estimates its losses at approximately 20,000,000 deaths. Ironically, these two countries (allies of the US during WWII) which lost a large... More in article.wn.com » World War II Tags: Lost