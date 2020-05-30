Added: 30.05.2020 10:18 | 9 views | 0 comments

HONG KONG â€” Hong Kong told the United States to keep out of the debate over national security legislation being imposed by China, and warned that withdrawal of the financial hubâ€™s special status under U.S. law could backfire on the U.S. economy. President Donald Trump is due to announce later on Friday his response to the Chinese parliamentâ€™s advancement this week of security legislation for Hong Kong, which many lawyers, diplomats and investors fear could erode the cityâ€™s freedoms. The former British colony has been racked by civil unrest amid fears Beijing is curbing the high degree of autonomy it has enjoyed under a "one country, two systems" formula...