If Biden And Trump’s Mental Health Is Ignored, Could The U.S. End Up With Another Stalin?



Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling On Friday, March 5, 1953, Joseph Stalin’s breathing slowed, then almost stopped. At noon he vomited blood as his stomach started to hemorrhage. According to his daughter, he “literally choked to death. His agony was terrible … At the last minute, he opened his eyes. It was a terrible look, either mad or angry and full of the fear of death.” So died the cobbler’s son who tyrannized his own country for years. “Death solves all problems” he once said, “No man, no problem.” (1) He meant it as he sent 18 million people, mostly innocent, to the Gulags and their deaths. An autopsy later showed that he died from a massive stroke and arteriolosclerosis,... More in article.wn.com » Tags: Mac