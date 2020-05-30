China-India border: Why tensions are rising between the neighbours



Source: www.tibetsun.com



There are several reasons - but competing strategic goals lie at the root, and both sides blame each other. "The traditionally peaceful Galwan River has now become a hotspot because it is where the LAC is closest to the new road India has built along the Shyok River to Daulet Beg Oldi (DBO) - the most remote and vulnerable area along the LAC in Ladakh," Mr Shukla says. India's decision to ramp up infrastructure seems to have infuriated Beijing. Chinese state-run media outlet Global Times said categorically: "The Galwan Valley region is Chinese territory, and the local border control situation was very clear." "According to the Chinese military, India is the one which has forced its way into... More in article.wn.com » India, Beijing, Goa Tags: UK