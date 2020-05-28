Added: 28.05.2020 17:31 | 9 views | 0 comments

Direct imposition of the security law by Beijing rather than through Hong Kong's own institutions would "curtail the Hong Kong people's liberties" and "dramatically erode Hong Kong's autonomy and the system that made it so prosperous", the statement says. It would also conflict with China's international obligations within the Sino-British declaration, under which Hong Kong was returned to China, and would both undermine the "one country, two systems" principle and "raise the prospect of prosecution in Hong Kong for political crimes". The allies also say they are "deeply concerned" that the new law will deepen divisions in...