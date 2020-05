Halt plan to withdraw Sudan peacekeepers, UN urged



Added: 28.05.2020 16:21 | 3 views | 0 comments



Source: peacekeeping.un.org



Activists in Sudan are urging the UN and African Union not to go ahead with plans to withdraw 26,000 peacekeepers from Darfur this year, claiming the move will put lives at risk. The peacekeepers from the AU-UN hybrid operation in Darfur (Unamid), which has a mandate to protect civilians by force if... More in article.wn.com » Tags: Africa