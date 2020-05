Added: 27.05.2020 18:50 | 3 views | 0 comments

Boris Johnson has attempted to downplay allegations against his advisor Dominic Cummings, describing the row over his trip from London to Durham as a "political ding dong" and refusing to order an inquiry into the alleged lockdown breach. The prime minister said many of the allegations against Mr Cummings were "totally false" but declined to provide any evidence to prove his claims. Mr Johnson was facing questions from the Liaison Committee after his chief aide Mr Cummings made a...