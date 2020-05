Added: 28.05.2020 2:00 | 2 views | 0 comments

SpaceX’s historic launch of the first manned mission aboard Crew Dragon was called off by NASA minutes before takeoff, due to bad weather conditions failing to clear up around Florida. Earlier today, at 4:33PM EDT on May 27 (2:03AM IST on May 28), NASA was set to turn a new page in the history of American space missions by launching American astronauts to space from American soil. It was also set to be an iconic day for the...