Thursday, 28 May 2020
Angry US Protests for Second Night Over Police Killing of Black Man

Added: 28.05.2020 4:30 | 4 views | 0 comments

Demonstrators gathered Wednesday for a second night of protests over the killing in the U.S. city of Minneapolis of a handcuffed black man by a policeman who held him to the ground with a knee on his neck. As dusk fell, police formed a human barricade around the Third Precinct, where the officers accused of killing George Floyd worked before they were fired on Tuesday. They pushed protesters back as the crowd grew, a day after police fired rubber bullets and tear gas on thousands of demonstrators angered by the latest death of an African-American at the hands of U.S. law enforcement. Minneapolis police chief Medaria Arradondo cautioned protestors to remain...

