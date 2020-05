Added: 28.05.2020 5:14 | 4 views | 0 comments

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the Ministry of Defense to start preparations for a landmark military parade on Moscow's Red Square and other cities across the country next month. During a televised video conference with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Tuesday, he asked Shoigu to avoid all possible risks to the health of participants by insisting on "the most stringent safety measures". Putin said he made the decision about the parade after taking into account the...