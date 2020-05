How the free press worldwide is under threat



Source: www.voanews.com



Just after 7am on the morning of 23 March 2017, journalist Miroslava Breach Velducea , a 54-year-old mother of three, was driving her 14-year-old son to school in the city of Chihuahua, Mexico, when a man walked up to her car and shot her eight times. According to reports, her son was not injured,... More in article.wn.com » Mexico Tags: Journalists