﻿Thursday, 28 May 2020
Trump claiming 'powers he does not have' as he threatens to shut down Twitter after being fact-checked

Source: www.vanityfair.com
Threatening to shut down Twitter for flagging false content. Claiming he can “override” governors who dare to keep churches closed to congregants. Asserting the “absolute authority” to force states to reopen, even when local leaders say it is too soon. As he battles the coronavirus pandemic, Donald Trump has been claiming extraordinarily sweeping powers that legal scholars say the president simply does not have. And he has repeatedly refusing to spell out the legal basis for those powers. “It's not that the president doesn't have a remarkable amount of power to respond to a public health crisis. It's that these are not the powers he has,” said Stephen Vladeck, a University of Texas School of...

Tags: Donald Trump, ISIS, President, Texas, Church



