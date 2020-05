Added: 28.05.2020 13:06 | 4 views | 0 comments

Algeria has recalled its ambassador to France “immediately” after documentaries on the Algerian anti-government protests shown on French public television were accused of being “malicious”. While “under the pretext of freedom of expression”, the interior ministry in Algiers said the two films "are in fact attacks on the Algerian people and its institutions", including the highly influential and powerful army. The government criticised the “recurrent...