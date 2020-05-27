﻿Wednesday, 27 May 2020
Trump reacts furiously to Twitter fact-checking his tweets

Added: 27.05.2020

US president Donald Trump has reacted furiously to a move by Twitter to add warnings to two of his tweets which claimed that postal voting could lead to election fraud. The social media company on Tuesday added a link to two tweets posted by the president earlier in the day. “Get the facts about mail in ballots,” the link reads, redirecting users to information about postal voting, including articles from CNN, the Washington Post and other sources. The unprecedented move by Twitter to fact-check the president follows widespread criticism that the social media company has allowed Mr Trump to use the platform to publicise unsubstantiated and offensive content to his 80 million-plus followers....

Tags: Donald Trump, Washington, Social media, Washington Post, Voting, President, Election



