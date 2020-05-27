Antivaxxers And The Politics Of Finding A Cure For COVID-19



Added: 27.05.2020 11:19 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: 247sports.com



Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling Of all the lifesaving medical science and public-health advancements, immunization stands at the absolute pinnacle. In addition to eradicating smallpox and other infectious viruses-and nearly polio, the impact of immunization for measles which killed 200 million children in the last century alone is a stunning example of vaccine success. You would not know this by the Antivaxxer Movement. Nor would learn that millions of people are saved each year by vaccines for seasonal influenza and potential large-scale global pandemics, like COVID-19 with its deadly influenza strains. If or when a vaccine is ever discovered, it will save millions of lives... More in article.wn.com » NFL Tags: Children