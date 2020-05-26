Added: 26.05.2020 22:08 | 9 views | 0 comments

MINNEAPOLIS -- MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Four Minneapolis police officers who were involved in the arrest of a black man who died in police custody were fired Tuesday after a bystander's video showed the man pleading that he could not breathe as a white officer knelt on his neck. WARNING: The video above contains material that some viewers may find disturbing. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey tweeted about the firings, saying "This is the right call." The man's death Monday night after he struggled with officers was under investigation by the FBI and state law enforcement authorities. It drew comparisons to the case of Eric Garner, an unarmed black man who died in 2014 in New York after he was...