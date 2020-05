The truth about why Cummings hasn't gone: Johnson is too terrified to sack him

Added: 26.05.2020 16:10 | 1 views | 0 comments

Perhaps on Sunday you watched the entire nation being lectured on what constitutes fatherly responsibility by Boris Johnson, a man who won’t even say how many children he has, and leaves women to bring up an unspecified number of them. Perhaps on Monday you watched the Guardian’s Rowena Mason being...