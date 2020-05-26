ï»¿Tuesday, 26 May 2020
Even 2C Warming Could Push Tropical Rainforests above Their 'Heat Threshold'

Source: www.cbc.ca
As they photosynthesize and grow, tropical forests remove enormous amounts of carbon from the atmosphere, reducing global warming. However, forests are also themselves affected by this warming. If it gets too hot or too dry, trees will grow less and may start to die faster, decomposing and releasing that carbon back into the atmosphere. This is why scientists like us are concerned that climate change will mean death outweighs growth, and tropical forests will eventually switch to releasing more carbon into the atmosphere than they take out. Our new research, published in the journal Science, shows that tropical forests can resist small increases in temperatureâ€”but only up to a point. Such...

