ï»¿Tuesday, 26 May 2020
Netanyahu alleges overthrow attempt at start of graft trial

Added: 25.05.2020

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu takes on a new role on Sunday: Defendant in a corruption trial. Just a week after being installed for a fifth term, Israelâ€™s longest-serving leader will head to Jerusalem District Court for the reading of the charges against him on the trials opening day. Israelis have grown accustomed to seeing their politicians hauled into court: former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert was jailed for bribery and ex-President Moshe Katsav served time for rape. But Netanyahu has the distinction of being the countryâ€™s first sitting leader to be tried for a crime. For years, as he faced first accusations of wrongdoing and then a formal indictment, Netanyahuâ€™s mantra has...

