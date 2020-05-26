Added: 25.05.2020 10:10 | 5 views | 0 comments

Elon Musk is about to face his biggest test after almost two decades as a space entrepreneur: launching human beings into orbit. If the weather holds and there are no technical issues, a SpaceX Dragon capsule atop a Falcon 9 rocket will blast off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, at 4:33 pm on May 27. Two NASA astronauts - Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley - will be on board, with a docking at the International Space Station scheduled for 19 hours later. The history of spaceflight is made up of moments etched into humanity’s collective memory, including Yuri Gagarin’s orbit of the Earth in 1961, Neil Armstrong’s “one small step” onto the moon in 1969 and the loss of Space Shuttle...