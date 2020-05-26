Added: 25.05.2020 13:59 | 6 views | 0 comments

Manaus, Brazil (CNN)The mayor of a Brazilian city that has been badly hit by the coronavirus has rounded on Jair Bolsonaro, saying the President is "co-responsible" for the nation's vast death count. Arthur Virgilio Neto, the mayor of Manaus -- a city of 2 million people nestled in the heart of the Amazon that has been stricken by Covid-19 -- called on Bolosonaro to resign, "shut up and stay at home." The President's "dream" is to be a dictator, "but he's too stupid," Neto told CNN. His broadside comes amid growing anger in Brazil, which has suffered fections than every country in the world except the United States, and is yet to reach a peak of cases and fatalities. Neto said that as...