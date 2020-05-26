Israel will not miss 'historic opportunity' to annex West Bank: Netanyahu



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the Tel Aviv regime will not miss a "historic opportunity" to go ahead with its controversial plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank and extend its law to those areas, calling the move one of the main priorities of his new coalition administration. "We have a historic opportunity, which hasn't existed since 1948, to apply sovereignty judiciously and as a diplomatic step in Judea and Samaria," he said at the opening of his Likud faction's weekly meeting at...