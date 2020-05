Justice Department Investigating Ahmaud Arbery Killing As Possible Hate Crime: Reports



The Department of Justice is investigating the death of Ahmaud Arbery as a possible hate crime after the man was shot and killed while jogging in Georgia earlier this year, according to multiple reports. An attorney for Arbery’s family first told CBS News that the Justice Department would launch a federal hate crime investigation and look into why local officials took more than two months to file charges in the case. The move comes amid nationwide outrage over the... More in article.wn.com » Georgia, Justice Department Tags: FED