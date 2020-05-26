ï»¿Tuesday, 26 May 2020
The world sacrificed its elderly in the race to protect hospitals. The result was a catastrophe in care homes

London (CNN)Three months ago, as the novel coronavirus began to gain a foothold in countries across Europe, officials in the UK said they were still confident that the risk to the British public remained low. By February 25, the World Health Organization said the virus had already killed thousands in China and was spreading through northern Italy, but at the time there were just 13 confirmed cases and no deaths in the UK. While the government ordered hospitals to prepare for an influx of patients, its advice to some of the country's most vulnerable people -- elderly residents of care or nursing homes -- was that they were "very unlikely" to be infected. That guidance would remain in place...

