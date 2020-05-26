Added: 26.05.2020 13:46 | 9 views | 0 comments

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, FLORIDA â€“ A new era of human spaceflight is set to begin as American astronauts once again launch on an American rocket from American soil to the International Space Station as part of NASAâ€™s Commercial Crew Program. NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley will fly on SpaceXâ€™s Crew Dragon spacecraft, lifting off on a Falcon 9 rocket at 4:33 p.m. EDT May 27, from Launch Complex 39A in Florida, for an extended stay at the space station for the Demo-2 mission. The specific duration of the mission is to be determined. As the final flight test for SpaceX, this mission will validate the companyâ€™s crew transportation system, including the launch pad, rocket,...