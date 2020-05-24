Is This Controlled Demolition all over Again?



Added: 22.05.2020 10:00 | 3 views | 0 comments



Source: www.digitaljournal.com



Article By WN.com Guest Writer Gilad Atzmon For years Eco-Enthusiasts, both activists and scientists, have been telling us that the â€˜partyâ€™ will come to an end. The planet we are stuck on canâ€™t take it for much longer, it is getting too crowded and unbearably warm. Most people didnâ€™t take any real notice of the situation and for a reason. This planet, we tend to think, isnâ€™t really â€˜ours,â€™ we were thrown onto it and for a limited time. Once we grasp the true meaning of our temporality, we begin to acknowledge our terminality. â€˜Being in the worldâ€™ as such is often the attempt to make our â€˜life-timeâ€™ into a meaningful event. Most of us who havenâ€™t been overly concerned with the ecological... More in article.wn.com » The Situation Tags: Scientists