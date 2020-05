Is This Controlled Demolition all over Again?



Article By WN.com Guest Writer Gilad Atzmon For years Eco-Enthusiasts, both activists and scientists, have been telling us that the 'party' will come to an end. The planet we are stuck on can't take it for much longer, it is getting too crowded and unbearably warm. Most people didn't take any real notice of the situation and for a reason. This planet, we tend to think, isn't really 'ours,' we were thrown onto it and for a limited time. Once we grasp the true meaning of our temporality, we begin to acknowledge our terminality. 'Being in the world' as such is often the attempt to make our 'life-time' into a meaningful event. Most of us who haven't been overly concerned with the ecological...



