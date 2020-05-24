Added: 22.05.2020 12:19 | 2 views | 0 comments

Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling The Republicans may have ignored the Obama Administrationâ€™s step-by-step playbook in how to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, but they are not about to ignore their own playbook for the November election. Neither are they going to let President Donald Trumpâ€™s chaotic and failed response towards the COVID-19 pandemic go to waste. Instead, they plan to risk a war with China; attack Barack Obama, the Democrats, the Deep State, voting rights, etcâ€¦; offer Americans a litany of conspiracy theories and false hope; and above all ignore Trump. The decision to finally ignore Trump was made when Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell echoed more of the...