Added: 23.05.2020 4:33 | 3 views | 0 comments

Flight PK8303, an Airbus A320 carrying 91 passengers and eight crew - including many families travelling ahead of Sunday's Eid holiday - had travelled from Lahore. It was attempting to land at Karachi's Jinnah International Airport at about 14:30 local time (09:30 GMT) when it came down. Mr Zubair, who suffered only minor injuries, said the plane attempted one landing and then crashed 10-15 minutes later. "No-one was aware that the plane was about to crash; they were flying the plane in a smooth manner," he said. He lost consciousness following the...