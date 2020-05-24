Added: 23.05.2020 13:29 | 3 views | 0 comments

JERUSALEM (AP) â€” After entering the record books last year as Israelâ€™s longest-serving prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu will once again make history when he becomes the countryâ€™s first sitting leader to go on trial. Surrounded by security guards, Netanyahu is set to march into Jerusalemâ€™s district court for arraignment on a series of corruption charges on Sunday. The stunning scene will push Israel into uncharted political and legal territory, launching a process that could ultimately end the career of a leader who has been undefeatable at the ballot box for over a decade. Netanyahu has been charged with fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in a series of cases. He is accused of...