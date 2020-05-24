Astronomers find the Wolfe Disk, a galaxy that shouldn't exist, in the distant universe



(CNN)Astronomers have spotted a massive disk galaxy, not unlike our own, that formed 12.5 billion years ago when our 13.8 billion-year-old universe was only a tenth of its current age. But according to what scientists know about galaxy formation, this one has no business being in the distant universe. This discovery is challenging how astronomers think about galaxy formation in the early universe. It's known as Galaxy DLA0817g, but astronomers nicknamed it the Wolfe Disk after late astronomer Arthur M. Wolfe, former doctoral advisor to three of the study's four authors. It represents the most distant rotating disk galaxy they have ever observed, thanks to the Atacama Large... More in article.wn.com » Tags: Scientists