Time running out on the last US-Russia nuclear arms treaty



Source: biznesalert.com



Time is running out on an arms control treaty that, if it's allowed to expire, will leave the world with no legal restrictions on US and Russian nuclear weapons for the first time in nearly half a century. If President Donald Trump doesn't extend the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty — only remaining US-Russia arms control pact — or succeed in negotiating a replacement treaty, it will expire on February 5. That's just 16 days after Trump begins a second term or his successor is sworn into office. Russia has offered to extend New START for up to five years, but Trump is holding out. He thinks China, which is expected to double its stockpile of nuclear weapons in the next decade, should have...