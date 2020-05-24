LG Polymers: Was negligence behind India's deadly gas leak?



Added: 24.05.2020 2:31 | 4 views | 0 comments



Source: www.aspentech.com



"My daughter's seventh birthday was just two weeks away," said N Latha. She was standing over her child's body, outside the gates of the LG Polymers plant. On 9 May, she and hundreds of protesters gathered outside the factory, demanding its closure. Like Ms Latha, some of them had brought the bodies of their loved ones along - all victims of the gas leak. "How can I continue to live? I want justice," Ms Latha said. "Please close the factory! You need to give me justice," she cried while accosting a senior police official at the location. The leak had been plugged but the smell lingered. Trees near the factory were discoloured, and banana plants in surrounding farms had turned black and felt... More in article.wn.com » Police Tags: India