Added: 22.05.2020 5:18 | 13 views | 0 comments

Baghdad, May 21 (efe-epa).- An important Islamic State (IS) leader identified as Abdel Nasser Qardash, thought to be a possible candidate to succeed the terror group’s late leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, has been detained in Iraq, the country's intelligence services announced early Thursday. In a statement, the Iraqi Security Information Cell confirmed the arrest of Al-Makani...