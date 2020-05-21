Added: 21.05.2020 17:22 | 11 views | 0 comments

WASHINGTON: China is on a "massive disinformation" campaign and is desperately trying to deflect the "pain and carnage" that it spread throughout the world, US President Donald Trump has said, upping the ante on over its handling of the coronavirus outbreak. Trump, who has expressed disappointment over China&'s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, claimed that it was the "incompetence" of Beijing that led to the mass killing across the globe. "China is on a massive disinformation campaign because they are desperate to have Sleepy Joe Biden win the presidential race so they can continue to rip-off the United States, as they have done for decades, until I...