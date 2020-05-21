Added: 21.05.2020 12:30 | 6 views | 0 comments

Donald Trump has warned that "voting is an honour" as he continued attacks on states attempting to introduce postal voting at November's 2020 election. Mr Trump said on Wednesday that voters should not send back "a pile of stuff" - meaning a postal ballot - as he moves to discredit the voting method used worldwide. "If you can you should go and vote, but voting is an honour. It shouldn't be something where they send you a pile of stuff and you send it back," said Mr Trump. That came as the US president threatened to withdraw federal funding from two states on Wednesday after misunderstanding...