What has Facebook done to fix election interference since 2016 – and will it work?

Added: 21.05.2020 13:24 | 5 views | 0 comments

In his first UK broadcast interview for five years, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that the company has “learnt a lot about how politics works online” since 2016. The company was infamously criticised for its use as a platform by...